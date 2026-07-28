New Safety Issue Discovered on Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is preparing to issue a new airworthiness directive for certain aircraft belonging to the Boeing 737 MAX family. According to ixbt.com, this is due to errors made during the installation of passenger seats, which could pose a serious risk during severe turbulence. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the regulator, the issue is expected to affect Boeing 737-8, 737-9, and 737-8200 aircraft models. During inspections, it was found that the rail fasteners of certain seats were installed non-compliantly. Specifically, in some cases, it was revealed that the rear connector element was not fully fixed to the guide rail.

Safety Requirements and Potential Consequences

Experts warn that if seats are improperly secured, they may shift or dislodge from the rails during severe turbulence, excessive G-forces, or emergency landings. Such a malfunction has a high probability of causing injuries to passengers and crew members.

Additionally, the shifting of seats poses the risk of blocking evacuation aisles. Since this could hinder rapid exit from the aircraft in emergency situations and endanger human lives, the regulator is taking the situation very seriously.

Scope and International Situation

According to initial assessments by the FAA, the new requirements could affect 453 aircraft registered in the US. However, industry sources note that approximately 2,300 aircraft of this family are currently in operation worldwide, with 823 of them located specifically in the United States.

As a reminder, Boeing has faced serious criticism several times in recent years regarding the safety of its aircraft. The introduction of this new directive will require airlines to re-inspect seats and make necessary corrections, which in turn may affect flight schedules to some extent.