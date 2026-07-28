Joshua Zirkzee Transfer: Race for the Striker Begins

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee could continue his career at another club. According to The Athletic, a number of European clubs, including teams from Italy and England, are showing serious interest in the Dutch player. Having struggled to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup at Old Trafford, the forward is considered likely to leave the club soon, reports Goal.com reports .

Zirkzee joined Manchester United from Bologna in 2024 for £36.5 million. However, he faced difficulties adapting to the physically demanding requirements of the Premier League. Over the past two seasons, the player has made 56 league appearances, starting only 19 of them, and has scored a mere 5 goals in the English championship.

Transfer Market and Suitors

At present, the player's future could take an interesting turn. According to sources, two unnamed English Premier League clubs and the Dutch side Ajax have inquired about Zirkzee's terms. However, following the arrivals of Marcos Leonardo and Tolu Arokodare, the Amsterdam club is not expected to pursue this transfer further.

Meanwhile, Italian club Juventus is actively working to secure the player's signature. The Turin side is considering a loan option for Zirkzee to strengthen their attacking line under head coach Luciano Spalletti. The club's management, including sporting director Ricky Massara, believes the Dutch player's technical abilities would perfectly complement the pace of Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani.

Future Plans

According to Italian media reports, Zirkzee has a positive attitude towards returning to Serie A. Juventus's increased activity is also linked to the injury of young Italian forward Jeff Ekhator. Nevertheless, Zirkzee recently demonstrated his high level once again by scoring a brilliant goal in a friendly match against Rosenborg.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick plans to challenge for the English Premier League title in the 2026–2027 season. Therefore, the club's management is closely reviewing the players in the attacking line. Selling Zirkzee could provide the club with the necessary financial flexibility and squad space to execute new transfer plans.