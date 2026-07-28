Joshua Zirkzee Transfer: Race for the Striker Begins

·39·Sport
Joshua Zirkzee Transfer: Race for the Striker Begins

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee could continue his career at another club. According to The Athletic, a number of European clubs, including teams from Italy and England, are showing serious interest in the Dutch player. Having struggled to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup at Old Trafford, the forward is considered likely to leave the club soon, reports Goal.com reports .

Zirkzee joined Manchester United from Bologna in 2024 for £36.5 million. However, he faced difficulties adapting to the physically demanding requirements of the Premier League. Over the past two seasons, the player has made 56 league appearances, starting only 19 of them, and has scored a mere 5 goals in the English championship.

Transfer Market and Suitors

At present, the player's future could take an interesting turn. According to sources, two unnamed English Premier League clubs and the Dutch side Ajax have inquired about Zirkzee's terms. However, following the arrivals of Marcos Leonardo and Tolu Arokodare, the Amsterdam club is not expected to pursue this transfer further.

Meanwhile, Italian club Juventus is actively working to secure the player's signature. The Turin side is considering a loan option for Zirkzee to strengthen their attacking line under head coach Luciano Spalletti. The club's management, including sporting director Ricky Massara, believes the Dutch player's technical abilities would perfectly complement the pace of Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani.

Future Plans

According to Italian media reports, Zirkzee has a positive attitude towards returning to Serie A. Juventus's increased activity is also linked to the injury of young Italian forward Jeff Ekhator. Nevertheless, Zirkzee recently demonstrated his high level once again by scoring a brilliant goal in a friendly match against Rosenborg.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick plans to challenge for the English Premier League title in the 2026–2027 season. Therefore, the club's management is closely reviewing the players in the attacking line. Selling Zirkzee could provide the club with the necessary financial flexibility and squad space to execute new transfer plans.

Joshua ZirkzeeManchester UnitedJuventusTransferPremier League
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Andreas Christensen ready to restore his status at BarcelonaAndreas Christensen ready to restore his status at BarcelonaToday, 00:30Big Win for Real: Leganes Crushed in Friendly MatchBig Win for Real: Leganes Crushed in Friendly MatchToday, 00:06Umarali Rahmonaliyev's Sabah Advanced to the Next Round of the Champions LeagueUmarali Rahmonaliyev's Sabah Advanced to the Next Round of the Champions LeagueYesterday, 23:30Neymar could retire: Three possible scenariosNeymar could retire: Three possible scenariosYesterday, 23:12Super League: Hard-Fought Draw in the Valley Derby and a Crucial Win in Urgench!Super League: Hard-Fought Draw in the Valley Derby and a Crucial Win in Urgench!Yesterday, 22:21Super League Round 14. Strike in the 82nd minute: Nasaf snatches victorySuper League Round 14. Strike in the 82nd minute: Nasaf snatches victoryYesterday, 22:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans