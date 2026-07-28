Confidence Expressed in Yan Diomande's Future Shine at Real Madrid

Leganes General Director Martin Ortega commented on reports regarding the future of 19-year-old talented winger Yan Diomande and his potential move to Real Madrid. Amid rumors of a €120 million transfer to the Royal Club, the official emphasized that the player has enough potential to succeed at such a high level. According to Goal.com, the Ivorian player has already caught the attention of European giants with his unique talent and psychological stability, reports Goal.com. reports .

It turns out that Leganes closely monitored Yan Diomande's talent in Ivory Coast when he was just 15 years old and signed him upon reaching adulthood. As soon as the player moved to the first team, the coaching staff and teammates were amazed by his high qualities. The club tried to raise his release clause from €20 million to €30 million, but RB Leipzig acted quickly and signed the young talent on July 15, 2025.

Talent and Comparisons

Speaking on the show 'El Programa de Ortega with Fran Gonzalez', Martin Ortega recalled how the player amazed everyone on his very first day of training. According to him, coach Borja Jimenez decided not to send him back to the substitutes after the player's incredible performance and beautiful goal in training. The Leganes chief compared Yan Diomande's ability to dribble past defenders to Lamine Yamal, and his two-footed play to Ousmane Dembele, although he specifically noted that these were not direct comparisons.

Amid the €120 million transfer value currently linked with Real Madrid and potential future moves, Leganes is also expected to make a large financial profit through a sell-on percentage clause. This shows how important financial results finding and developing young talents can bring even for smaller clubs.

Professional Character and Future Prospects

Ortega pointed to the player's iron will and strong self-confidence as his main strengths. He recalled that although Yan Diomande previously debuted at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium at just 18 years of age, his legs did not tremble and he played the game calmly.

According to the expert, it is precisely this mental stability and the habit of working hard without overestimating oneself that will help the player prove himself in one of the world's most prestigious teams. Although the transfer has not yet been officially finalized, such positive evaluations and confidence in the football world indicate how bright Yan Diomande's future career will be.