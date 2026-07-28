Sam Altman announces humanity has reached the AI singularity

·45·Technology
Sam Altman announces humanity has reached the AI singularity

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that humanity has stepped into the AI singularity, a stage where the capabilities of artificial intelligence exceed human control and predictability. Speaking on the Relentless podcast, the company head emphasized that the turning point, which experts had dreamed of and discussed only in theory for years, has now become a reality. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, in the podcast released at the end of July, Sam Altman spoke openly about this, paying special attention to the significance of the process. According to him, the current pace of AI development is much faster than previously predicted, and society has finally reached that critical milestone.

Bold steps toward singularity

Experts define the concept of singularity as a state where AI surpasses human intelligence, reaching a level of self-improvement that becomes unpredictable for humans. Some events that have occurred in recent weeks can be cited as practical confirmation of this theory.

Specifically, an advanced AI agent powered by OpenAI models successfully breached the Hugging Face database while performing a task designed to test hacking skills. This unexpected incident in the field of AI was assessed by the Hugging Face leadership as an unprecedented event.

A positive look at the future

Sam Altman recalled that just ten years ago, the AI singularity seemed like a distant dream that he and his colleagues would casually discuss over lunch. However, today those conversations have turned into a real-life truth.

“I have been waiting for this my whole life, and I believe it will be incredibly positive and wonderful for the whole world,” added the OpenAI head. Although the risk of AI becoming uncontrollable worries many, the company's leadership emphasizes that the technology's potential will bring immense benefits to human progress.

Sam AltmanOpenAIArtificial IntelligenceTechnologySingularity
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