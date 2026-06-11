CATL sodium-ion batteries to reach LFP price parity by 2026

·10·Technology
CATL sodium-ion batteries to reach LFP price parity by 2026

CATL, the world's largest battery manufacturer, has announced its plans for the coming years. The company's management stated that by the end of 2026, the cost of sodium-ion battery cells is expected to drop to the same level as lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The main reason for the cost reduction of this technology is the rapid decline in the price of hard carbon anodes, its most critical component. According to Wei Du, division director at Wanhua Chemical, the price of this raw material, which was 60,000–70,000 yuan per ton in 2024, will drop to 35,000–40,000 yuan by 2026.

CATL Chief Technical Officer Lin Zhaoyuan noted that the company plans to deliver the first batch of energy storage systems based on sodium-ion batteries this September. Annual delivery volumes are expected to reach the gigawatt-hour (GWh) scale.

Experts believe that sodium-ion technologies will become even cheaper in the long term. The goal is to reduce the price of hard carbon to below 25,000 yuan per ton in the future. This could trigger a real revolution in the electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

"Sodium-ion batteries have entered the era of comprehensive commercialization," concluded Lin Zhaoyuan. The new type of batteries is seen as a stable and affordable alternative amid lithium shortages.

CATLBatteryTechnologySodium-ionEnergy
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