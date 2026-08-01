Legendary Winamp Track: Next-Gen Music Player Coming in 2027

The legendary Winamp player, which achieved unprecedented popularity among computer users in the early 2000s, will soon return to the market in a completely new format. According to ixbt.com, the project's authors plan to present it not just as a regular app, but as a modern online service with expanded capabilities. This step is expected to be a crucial strategic move toward reviving the classic brand in the digital streaming era, reports Ixbt.com. reports Ixbt.com.

It is reported that the next-generation Winamp Player will be officially released in the first half of 2027. According to preliminary data, this product will offer users a completely new listening experience. The main goal is to fully adapt the music player to the demands of the modern streaming era and make it even more user-friendly.

Strategic Partnership with Deezer

To realize these ambitious plans, Winamp has reached a strategic partnership agreement with the popular Deezer service. According to the official press release, Deezer will be the primary technology partner in ensuring the stable operation of the next-generation music player. This cooperation will dramatically expand the project's technical capabilities.

Under the terms of the partnership, Deezer will provide Winamp with its music streaming technology and massive global music catalog. As a result, Winamp will be able to launch a dedicated subscription service under its brand. This will allow users to listen not only to their old favorite tracks, but also to millions of new compositions worldwide directly inside the app.

Harmony of Local Files and Streaming Mode

The new Winamp Player will be released directly as specialized software, with new service features fully integrated into its interface. Thanks to technical solutions, users will be able to continue using the player just like before, by launching local audio files stored on their devices.

At the same time, a modern streaming mode will also be available, perfectly combining these two approaches. Experts believe that combining past simplicity with today's endless internet possibilities will help the Winamp brand bring back millions of old fans while also attracting the attention of the younger generation.