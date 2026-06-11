Whoosh launches in the Mexican capital: Potential on par with Moscow

The short-term electric scooter rental service Whoosh has launched its operations in Mexico City, the capital of Mexico. This is the company's second location in the country after San Pedro Garza García. Currently, 1,000 scooters are available for rent, but the company plans to increase this number to 5,000 in the future. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The choice of Mexico City is due to several factors: dense urban development, high demand for short-distance travel, overloaded transport systems, and a developed network of 580 kilometers of bicycle lanes. Whoosh experts believe these factors will ensure the service's success.

Additionally, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will contribute to the further growth of the service's popularity. During the tournament, the city will host the opening match and other games, which will lead to a sharp increase in the flow of tourists. The company compares Mexico City's potential to Moscow in terms of population density and demand.

Currently, Whoosh operates in countries such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico. The company's entry into the Latin American market began in 2023.