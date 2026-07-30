Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov made an important announcement following productive negotiations with Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Japarov invited the leader of Uzbekistan to participate in major upcoming international events of global scale in Kyrgyzstan. This invitation is seen as an important step towards elevating friendship, good-neighborliness, and strategic partnership between the two countries to a new level.

At the press conference, Sadyr Japarov specifically listed the invited prominent events:

The Sixth World Nomad Games;

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit to be held this year;

The second "Bishkek+25" mountain summit to be held in 2027.

The leader of Kyrgyzstan expressed complete satisfaction with the outcomes of the negotiations and extended special gratitude to Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his fruitful state visit, as well as his personal attention to the development of Uzbek-Kyrgyz relations and the enduring friendship between the two nations. According to Japarov, the results of the President of Uzbekistan's visit will serve the prosperity of both states and the strengthening of peace, stability, and mutual trust in the region.

Key Information Table

Criterion / Information Details Events World Nomad Games, SCO Summit, "Bishkek+25" Mountain Summit Inviter Sadyr Japarov (President of Kyrgyzstan) Invitee Shavkat Mirziyoyev (President of Uzbekistan) Goal Strengthening friendship, cooperation, and regional stability President Japarov's Assessment "Productive state visit", "complete satisfaction"

Quickly share this important political good news with your friends and loved ones! Many need to know about this historic step.In your opinion, how will cooperation at such international events impact relations between the two countries? Leave your thoughts in the comments!