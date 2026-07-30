AI Industry Discovers a New Unicorn

·27·Technology
AI Industry Discovers a New Unicorn

Simile, a startup specializing in the development of artificial intelligence technologies, has successfully completed its second major funding round in just five months. According to ixbt.com, the company secured a USD 200 million Series B investment, bringing its total valuation to USD 2 billion and officially achieving unicorn status. Greenoaks led the financing round, with contributions from Index Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and several other major funds, reported Techcrunch.com. reported .

The remarkable speed of this funding round demonstrates that demand and confidence in artificial intelligence remain extremely high in the startup market. Notably, just five months ago, Simile emerged from stealth mode and announced securing a USD 100 million Series A investment led by Index Ventures. The doubling of the company's valuation in such a short time confirms investors' high level of confidence in this project.

How Do Simulated Users Work?

The Simile startup offers AI-generated simulated users for marketing and product research. This approach allows companies to test their products in early stages through various artificial personas without involving real humans. This significantly speeds up market analysis and product design processes.

The project was founded by Joon Sung Park, a PhD student at Stanford University. His dissertation project, named "Smallville"—where AI agents even simulated organizing parties—served as the foundation for this startup. Today, the company's major clients include large healthcare and retail chains, with CVS Health currently being one of its primary customers.

Industry Growth and Future Prospects

The startup's stated main goal is to accurately and correctly simulate the behavior of all eight billion people on Earth. However, experts note this task is quite challenging since humans are highly unpredictable creatures acting on both logic and emotions. Nevertheless, user simulation for research has already become one of the most promising areas for attracting venture capital investments today.

Currently, other companies operating in this sector are also attracting investor attention. Specifically, Aaru, a startup offering similar services, secured a Series A investment last December with a valuation of USD 1 billion. Simile's recent achievements demonstrate that AI-driven market research is set to become an essential tool for business in the future.

SimileArtificial IntelligenceInvestmentUnicornStartup
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