Xiaomi introduces a portable coffee maker capable of brewing up to 400 cups

·31·Technology
Xiaomi introduces a portable coffee maker capable of brewing up to 400 cups

Xiaomi has unveiled its first portable coffee maker under the Mijia brand. Designed in the shape of a thermos, this novelty is intended for travel, camping, and office use. The device is 24.5 cm tall and fits easily into a bag or a car cup holder. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The device features a built-in 20 bar electromagnetic pump, allowing it to work with both coffee capsules and ground coffee. A special ceramic element is responsible for heating the water, maintaining a temperature of 92 °C. Preparing one serving takes about 45 seconds, and the device supports both hot and cold extraction methods.

The coffee maker is equipped with a 7500 mAh battery. It charges via a USB-C port at 45 W: 30 minutes are enough to charge from 20 to 80 percent, while a full charge takes 80 minutes. The device can also be charged using a standard Power Bank.

If pre-heated water is poured into the coffee maker, it can brew up to 400 cups on a single charge, as energy is only consumed by the pump. If the device heats the water itself, the power is sufficient for about 3 cups. The body is protected against dust and water splashes according to the IP55 standard.

The set includes a carrying case, a base, a metal filter, a measuring spoon, and a stainless steel thermal mug. Xiaomi is offering this new gadget to early buyers at a price of $82.

XiaomiMijiaGadgetTechnologyCoffee Maker
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