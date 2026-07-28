Chelsea target experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson

London club Chelsea is preparing a surprise move by radically changing its summer transfer strategy to add experience to the squad. According to information published by SunSport, the team is considering the possibility of signing former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. Currently playing for Brentford, the experienced midfielder is expected to bring the necessary leadership qualities to the team managed by Xabi Alonso. This is reported by Goal.com .

Having focused exclusively on purchasing promising young players in recent transfer windows, Chelsea's management is now relying on experienced players to maintain balance in the squad. Jordan Henderson signed a two-year contract with Brentford last summer following an 18-month stint at Dutch club Ajax. However, the team led by Keith Andrews is reportedly ready to terminate the player's contract early, which could see him move to Chelsea on a free transfer.

Experience and Financial Balance

While this transfer deal would allow the experienced player to continue his career at the very top of European football, it will also help Chelsea manage financial constraints. Despite his age, Henderson has not lost his importance on the international stage. He was recently included in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 World Cup. Although his playing time in the tournament was limited, the coaching staff highly valued his crucial impact in the dressing room.

The London club is not the only one fighting for the experienced midfielder, who currently has 90 appearances. Two other English Premier League clubs are also closely monitoring the situation. Nevertheless, Chelsea's management is accelerating the process of attracting experienced players and holds a clear lead in this race.

Granit Xhaka Transfer Failure and the Henderson Option

During the summer transfer window, the Londoners initially wanted to sign Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka. The Swiss player had previously performed brilliantly under Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen. However, Sunderland strictly refused to let go of their leader. The player's current contract runs until the summer of 2028, and head coach Régis Le Bris emphasized that the matter is closed and that the Swiss player is extremely important for the team's upcoming participation in the Europa League.

The club's lack of financial obligation to sell and their firm stance forced Chelsea to immediately turn their attention to Jordan Henderson as a candidate. If the transfer is successful, the Londoners will secure a strong leader both on and off the pitch.