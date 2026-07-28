Bradley Barcola Wants to Leave PSG and Move to the English Premier League

·53·Sport
Bradley Barcola Wants to Leave PSG and Move to the English Premier League

Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola has surprised the club's management by expressing his desire to leave the team. According to Sky Sport, the French international has refused to sign a lucrative new contract and aims to move to the English Premier League during the summer transfer window, Goal.com reports .

Although the 23-year-old winger's current deal with the Parisians runs until 2028, he has decided that it is time for a new challenge in his career. The PSG board viewed him as a crucial part of their future project, but the player's move has put the club in a difficult position.

Liverpool emerge as main contenders

According to Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have already started negotiations with the player's representatives and are emerging as the main contenders for his transfer. The Merseyside club has targeted the Frenchman as a primary target to strengthen their attacking line.

Reports state that the Liverpool board is ready to offer Bradley Barcola a substantial contract that would make him one of the highest-paid players in the team. The club has already established initial contacts with both the player's representatives and PSG officials.

Arsenal also showing interest

Another English giant, Arsenal, could also join the race for the winger. It is reported that the Londoners are closely monitoring Barcola's situation to create competition for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Nevertheless, Liverpool are acting more actively to reach an agreement before the transfer window closes, and it is assumed that the player has already agreed on personal terms.

Massive price tag set

According to RMC Sport, PSG do not intend to let their star go easily and have set his transfer fee at €170 million. If this transfer goes through, it will undoubtedly become one of the most expensive deals in football history.

Bradley BarcolaLiverpoolArsenalPSGPremier League
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