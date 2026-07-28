Today is the birthday of the beautiful singer Shahzoda, whose real name is Zilola!

·207·Culture
Today is the birthday of the beautiful singer Shahzoda, whose real name is Zilola!

Singer and actress Shahzoda turned 47 on July 28. The artist, whose real name is Zilola Bahodirovna Musayeva, was born in 1979.

Shahzoda is well-known to Uzbek listeners through many popular songs. Over the years, she has remained in the spotlight of her fans with concert programs, music videos, and various creative projects.

On the occasion of her birthday, the singer's social media page was filled with congratulatory messages. Fans and loved ones expressed sincere wishes, hoping she spends her new year of life with happiness, health, and joy.

Followers also left warm comments in the comments section regarding Shahzoda's stage career, unique performance style, and appearance.

ShahzodaZilola Bahodirovna Musayeva
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