Vincent Janssen to continue career in the USA after Tottenham

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen is on the verge of making one of the most important moves of his career by transferring to North America. The Netherlands international has agreed to end his prolific spell with Belgian side Royal Antwerpen and head to the US championship. This transfer opens a major new chapter in the player's nomadic career, according to Goal.com reports.

According to Voetbal International, the experienced forward has reached a full agreement on personal terms with Portland Timbers. The MLS representative quickly presented an attractive offer that fully aligns with the player's future plans and family goals, which accelerated the transfer.

Successful seasons in Belgium and the decision to leave

The decision to move to the USA was made despite Royal Antwerpen's serious efforts to retain the key figure in their attacking line. Janssen rejected the club's new offer, choosing to bring an end to his four-year fruitful spell in the Belgian Pro League and embrace a new challenge in America.

For the 32-year-old central striker, moving to MLS is not just a financial step, but the realization of a long-standing personal and family goal. With a Mexican-American wife, the player had previously stated on several occasions his desire to move his family to the USA before entering the final years of his career.

Family plans and future goals

The long-term family plan aims to establish permanent residency in North America once the player hangs up his boots. By moving to the Portland club, Vincent successfully managed to harmonize his athletic career with his family's lifestyle and living plans.

As a reminder, Vincent Janssen's spell at Tottenham was difficult, managing only 6 goals in 42 appearances under Mauricio Pochettino. After leaving the English Premier League, his career took a truly positive turn and his level of play rose sharply.

Bright legacy in Europe

Departing Royal Antwerpen, the former AZ Alkmaar striker leaves behind a serious legacy. During four consistent seasons with the Belgian club, he made 173 appearances across all competitions, scoring 64 goals and providing 27 assists.

His tactical movement on the pitch and reliable style of play played a decisive role in the team's domestic successes. With Janssen's help, Antwerp secured a historic domestic double by winning the league and the cup, and also participated in the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time in club history.