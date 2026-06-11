List of Countries Banning Social Media for Children

In recent months, many countries have announced plans to restrict social media use for children and teenagers. Australia became the first country to implement such measures late last year, setting a precedent for others. These rules aim to mitigate risks such as cyberbullying, addiction, mental health issues, and interactions with dangerous individuals that young users may face. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Australia has officially banned social media access for children under 16 starting in December 2025. The ban covers platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube, Reddit, Twitch, and Kick, but does not affect WhatsApp or YouTube Kids. Companies violating these rules may face fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars.

The Austrian government also announced in late March that it would ban social media for children under 14. The corresponding bill is expected to be finalized by June. Meanwhile, Canada introduced a digital safety bill in June, which would impose restrictions on those under 16, though social media giants could bypass the ban if they can prove effective youth protection policies.

Denmark is also preparing to ban social platforms for children under 15. The Danish government announced in November 2025 that several parties in parliament supported the initiative. Nevertheless, critics such as Amnesty Tech argue that such bans are ineffective and fail to account for the realities of the younger generation.