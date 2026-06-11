T2 operator launches exchange of minutes and gigabytes for Aeroexpress tickets

Russian mobile operator T2 (formerly Tele2) has launched a new service for subscribers in time for the holiday season. Users can now exchange their accumulated minutes and gigabytes for tickets on Aeroexpress trains and buses. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

To use the service, simply open the T2 mobile app and tap the "Exchange" button. The system will then automatically generate a QR code. This code can be scanned at turnstiles in Aeroexpress terminals or on airport-bound buses to pay for the fare.

Tickets obtained in exchange for internet traffic and minutes are valid on all major routes. This option covers not only high-speed trains but also express buses operating between airports and metro stations.

This innovation is part of the operator's strategy to expand its ecosystem and allow customers to use digital resources more efficiently. Previously, the company introduced features to exchange gigabytes for coffee, cinema tickets, and other services.