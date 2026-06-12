High-speed internet across Russia: 16 more satellites launched

·1·Technology
High-speed internet across Russia: 16 more satellites launched

Russia's internet satellite constellation has been expanded with 16 new units. This was announced by the country's leadership. Although the exact name of the project was not disclosed, it is highly likely referring to the Rassvet system. The initial batch of 16 units for this system was launched into orbit this March. According to Ixbt.com reports.

Currently, expanding the satellite constellation remains a priority. According to official data, the current number of units is insufficient to provide quality connectivity across the entire country. Therefore, the main focus is on further increasing the number of satellites in space.

According to the plan, there should be more than 30 Rassvet system satellites in orbit. Last week, reports circulated that one of the units from the first group burned up in the atmosphere. If no issues occur with the second group, the system will consist of a total of 31 satellites.

This project is part of a strategy to implement high-speed gigabit internet across Russian territory. In the future, such a satellite network is expected to provide stable connectivity even in remote regions.

RussiaInternetSatelliteTechnologyRassvet
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Abror Shuhratov
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