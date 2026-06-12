Ubtech introduces the world's first hyper-realistic emotional robots

·24·Technology
Ubtech introduces the world's first hyper-realistic emotional robots

Ubtech, a manufacturer of consumer-grade anthropomorphic robots, has announced the start of pre-orders for the world's first full-scale hyper-realistic humanoid robots. This innovative product will be produced in both male and female versions. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In terms of technical specifications, the female robot is 168 cm tall, while the male version stands at 183 cm. Both models feature 88 degrees of freedom and are primarily designed for emotional interaction with humans. While other technical details have not yet been disclosed, it is known that sales will begin on June 30.

Meanwhile, another Chinese tech giant, Origin Technology, has unveiled its robot named Origin F1. According to official data, the F1 model has over 200 points for controlling facial micro-expressions and is equipped with a specialized emotion model.

This system allows the robot to automatically generate emotional feedback. In other words, the robot not only speaks but also attempts to behave like a "human with real emotions" and imitate human feelings. Such developments are expected to usher in a new era in the field of AI and robotics.

UbtechRoboticsArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyOrigin F1
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