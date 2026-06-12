SpaceX IPO: The Largest Stock Offering in History and Musk's New Record

·4·Technology
SpaceX IPO: The Largest Stock Offering in History and Musk's New Record

SpaceX has been in the spotlight for years due to its reusable launch vehicles, the Starlink satellite network, and its founder Elon Musk. However, in the company's 24-year history, no event has generated as much interest as this initial public offering (IPO). The company raised a total of $75 billion by pricing 555.6 million shares at $135 each, making it the largest IPO in history, according to Techcrunch.com reports.

Trading of SpaceX shares on the Nasdaq exchange opened at $150, representing an 11% increase for the anticipated debut. By midday, the share price had risen by 30%. This deal is expected to make Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire. The Robinhood platform reported record-breaking traffic on its system following the SpaceX debut.

In an interview with CNBC, SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell shared some interesting insights. According to her, a potential merger between SpaceX and Tesla could make Elon Musk's work a bit easier. This statement sparked major discussions among Tesla shareholders.

According to financial reports, although SpaceX generated over $18 billion in revenue in 2025, it posted a loss of $4.9 billion. Since its inception, the company's total losses have exceeded $37 billion. Nevertheless, investor confidence in the space technology giant remains high.

SpaceXElon MuskIPONasdaqStarlink
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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