Specialized Unveils $12,000 Levo 4 X Electric Bike

Specialized has officially unveiled its new Levo 4 X electric mountain bike. This model features a high-durability carbon frame and special racks on the front and rear capable of carrying a total load of up to 22 kg. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Propulsion is provided by a centrally mounted proprietary Specialized S-Works 3.1 motor. The manufacturer states that it delivers 111 Nm of torque and a maximum power of 850 W (approximately 1.15 hp), ensuring high performance even on the most challenging terrain.

The e-bike is equipped with an 840 Wh battery. According to Specialized, it can run for up to 4.4 hours on a single charge, though the actual range depends on route difficulty and the selected assist mode. The device also features a 12 Amp intelligent charger.

In terms of technical equipment, the Levo 4 X includes state-of-the-art components: a FOX 38 Factory front fork, a FOX Float X Factory rear shock, and a SRAM XX Eagle T-Type AXS transmission. The braking system utilizes 220 mm SRAM Maven Ultimate disc brakes.

The bike is integrated with a 2.2-inch display, a dedicated mobile app, and Apple Find My service. Weighing 27.2 kg, this new release is available in red and is priced at $12,000.