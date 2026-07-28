Salary of World Cup 2026 hero Vozinha at Colo-Colo revealed

The salary of experienced goalkeeper Vozinha, who recently signed a contract with famous Chilean club Colo-Colo, has been revealed at his new team. The 40-year-old goalkeeper, who rose to fame during this year's World Cup, has joined the ranks of fairly well-paid players at the Chilean giant.

Zamin.uz Presents the salary of the World Cup 2026 star at Colo-Colo, a comparison with the team's main star Arturo Vidal, and transfer details.

1. Nearly $50,000 a month: Vozinha and Vidal's salaries compared

According to media sources, Cape Verde national team goalkeeper Vozinha earns 47 million Chilean pesos per month at Colo-Colo. In US dollars, this amounts to approximately $49.8 thousand per month.

For context, the most prominent player of Colo-Colo — legendary midfielder Arturo Vidal — earns more than double Vozinha's salary.

Comparison of Colo-Colo stars' salaries: Vozinha (goalkeeper): 47 million pesos (~$49.8K USD) per month

Arturo Vidal (midfielder): 114 million pesos (~$120K USD) per month

Key facts regarding Vozinha and his Colo-Colo transfer

Aspect / Detail Details Player Vozinha (goalkeeper, Cape Verde national team) Age 40 years old New Club Colo-Colo (Chile) Transfer Status Free agent (Free transfer) Monthly Salary 47 million pesos / $49.8K Former Club Chaves (Portugal, 2nd Division) Source of Fame World Cup 2026 (USA, Canada, Mexico)

2. World Cup 2026 sensation and free transfer from Chaves

40-year-old Vozinha reliably defended the goal for the Cape Verde national team at the World Cup 2026 matches held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, capturing the attention of the entire football community. Despite his age, his saves and skill caught the eye of Colo-Colo scouts.

Recall that in the summer, on the eve of the tournament, the 40-year-old goalkeeper's contract with Portuguese second division side Chaves had expired. Therefore, he joined the Chilean club without any transfer fee as a free agent .

Vozinha's story of shining at the World Cup at age 40 and signing a lucrative contract with a Chilean giant is a true example of resilience and hard work.

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Do you think 40-year-old Vozinha can become Colo-Colo's starting goalkeeper? Leave your thoughts in the comments!