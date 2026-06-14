Corsair GPU Power Bridge adapter melts and damages GeForce RTX 4090

·25·Technology
Corsair GPU Power Bridge adapter melts and damages GeForce RTX 4090

The 12VHPWR and 12V-2x6 power connectors on graphics cards continue to melt, not only with standard cables but also when connected via special adapters designed specifically to prevent such issues. A Reddit user named Dry-Relationship5158 reported an unfortunate incident involving a Corsair GPU Power Bridge adapter. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

The Corsair GPU Power Bridge is a 180-degree angled adapter designed for graphics cards supporting the PCIe 5.0 standard. The manufacturer claimed that this device would reduce mechanical stress on the graphics card connector and provide high thermal resistance. The device is rated for up to 55 A and high temperatures.

According to the system owner, the problem occurred as soon as a game was launched: the computer froze and automatically restarted. Upon disassembling the system, it was discovered that the top row of the adapter's contacts had melted, damaging the power connector of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card.

Complicating the situation is the fact that the Corsair adapter's warranty has expired, but the RTX 4090 is still under official warranty. Currently, Nvidia support has accepted the graphics card for diagnostics, but a final decision on repair or replacement has not yet been made.

As a reminder, the price of the Corsair GPU Power Bridge in Europe is approximately 25 euros. Previously, a similar incident occurred with the expensive Asus ROG Equalizer power cable, which also melted instead of protecting the graphics card.

CorsairNvidiaGeForce RTX 4090GPUTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

KPMG retracts AI report due to errorsKPMG retracts AI report due to errorsToday, 20:53Huawei announces its grand plan: 200 types of processors and 1200 devicesHuawei announces its grand plan: 200 types of processors and 1200 devicesToday, 20:28Amazon CEO concerned about Anthropic model securityAmazon CEO concerned about Anthropic model securityToday, 19:26Large-scale investigation into OpenAI launched in the USLarge-scale investigation into OpenAI launched in the USYesterday, 16:51New under-pillow speaker helps combat insomniaNew under-pillow speaker helps combat insomniaYesterday, 16:27Russian Internet loses certificates: GlobalSign begins revocationRussian Internet loses certificates: GlobalSign begins revocationYesterday, 15:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body