Corsair GPU Power Bridge adapter melts and damages GeForce RTX 4090

The 12VHPWR and 12V-2x6 power connectors on graphics cards continue to melt, not only with standard cables but also when connected via special adapters designed specifically to prevent such issues. A Reddit user named Dry-Relationship5158 reported an unfortunate incident involving a Corsair GPU Power Bridge adapter. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

The Corsair GPU Power Bridge is a 180-degree angled adapter designed for graphics cards supporting the PCIe 5.0 standard. The manufacturer claimed that this device would reduce mechanical stress on the graphics card connector and provide high thermal resistance. The device is rated for up to 55 A and high temperatures.

According to the system owner, the problem occurred as soon as a game was launched: the computer froze and automatically restarted. Upon disassembling the system, it was discovered that the top row of the adapter's contacts had melted, damaging the power connector of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card.

Complicating the situation is the fact that the Corsair adapter's warranty has expired, but the RTX 4090 is still under official warranty. Currently, Nvidia support has accepted the graphics card for diagnostics, but a final decision on repair or replacement has not yet been made.

As a reminder, the price of the Corsair GPU Power Bridge in Europe is approximately 25 euros. Previously, a similar incident occurred with the expensive Asus ROG Equalizer power cable, which also melted instead of protecting the graphics card.