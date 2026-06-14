AMD attempts to prove its budget laptops are superior to MacBook Neo

·26·Technology
AMD attempts to prove its budget laptops are superior to MacBook Neo

AMD, one of the giants in the semiconductor market, has launched a marketing offensive against Apple products. Following in Intel's footsteps, AMD has released data showing that laptops equipped with its affordable processors are significantly superior to the popular MacBook Neo model. Such comparisons are essential in the tech world for understanding the balance between price and performance. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In its comparison, AMD cited the HP Omnibook X Flip laptop. Priced at around $610 in the US market, this device is equipped with a Ryzen 5 220 processor. Interestingly, although this processor was introduced in early 2025, it is technically based on the 2023 Zen 4 architecture. In fact, it is a rebranded version of the Ryzen 5 8540U and Ryzen 5 7545U models.

Differences in games and software

AMD experts claim that Apple devices still lag behind traditional PC systems when it comes to computer games. According to ixbt.com, 15 out of the 20 most popular games do not run natively on the MacBook Neo platform. Compared to the game library on the Steam platform, the number of projects adapted for macOS remains very low.

However, one aspect must be considered: the MacBook Neo has never been marketed as a gaming device. Also, the Radeon 740M graphics chip in the Ryzen 5 220 processor cannot be called a powerful gaming tool. Tests show that this graphics system can only handle older or less demanding modern games (for example, Counter Strike 2 on low settings).

Technical advantages and performance

AMD claims that its affordable solution is superior to the Apple product in the following aspects:

  • SSD storage capacity is twice that of the MacBook Neo model;
  • A richer set of ports for connecting various external devices;
  • Availability of the latest and fastest version of Wi-Fi wireless communication technology;
  • Up to 57 percent higher performance than the A18 Pro chip in certain computational processes.
In the Uzbekistan market, laptops with AMD processors are also seen as a cheaper alternative to Apple products. Especially for students and office workers in the $600-700 segment, Ryzen chips stand out for their multitasking capabilities. Apple, for its part, is trying to retain its customers with energy efficiency and ecosystem integrity.

In conclusion, this comparison conducted by AMD is more of a marketing nature. The MacBook Neo and budget Windows laptops are intended for completely different audiences. Nevertheless, such competition ultimately provides more choice and technological development for consumers.

AMDAppleMacBook NeoRyzenTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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