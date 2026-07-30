Inforcer Raises $50 Million for AI and Security

·35·Technology
Inforcer Raises $50 Million for AI and Security

London-based startup Inforcer has raised $50 million in a Series C funding round led by Insight Partners to help small businesses combat modern AI and cybersecurity threats. This investment highlights the surging demand for outsourced services—specifically managed service providers (MSPs)—as most small enterprises cannot afford to maintain an internal IT department. Techcrunch.com reports this .

According to TechCrunch, Inforcer develops software specifically tailored for such providers. Through this platform, specialists can effectively manage their small and medium-sized business clients' Microsoft 365 accounts from a single dashboard. Today, as the evolution of cybersecurity and AI technologies has complicated internal IT processes, many companies rely heavily on such external experts.

Financial Growth and Rapid Steps

Over the past 18 months, Inforcer has successfully secured a total of $110 million across three consecutive funding rounds. According to the company's CEO and co-founder, the business is recording a 300% annual growth rate. Between the Series B and Series C rounds, the company's valuation doubled, though exact figures were not disclosed. Such rapid funding rounds are explained by the unprecedented speed at which cyber threats and AI are evolving.

Launched in 2023, the startup directed the majority of its capital toward product development. In particular, it developed the Shadow AI feature, which detects unauthorized use of AI tools on company devices, as well as real-time risk logging tools. Cybersecurity has become one of the most critical issues today, with attacks now executed in minutes rather than being planned over months.

New Threats and Future Plans

Attackers are using large language models (LLMs) to analyze targets and write more convincing phishing emails. This means small businesses are facing automated and large-scale risks never seen before. In addition to hackers, protecting company data and regulating the use of AI agents in business remain pressing tasks.

Currently, Inforcer plans to further expand its presence in the US market. The introduction of new products has also led to a slight shift in its business model. While the previous 365 Manager was priced based on the number of clients, the company is now transitioning to a user-based model for threat detection tools. In the future, with the addition of AI capabilities to the platform, token- or consumption-based pricing policies may also be introduced.

Company representatives state that they will continue to focus primarily on working with Microsoft packages. Because Microsoft designs its products mainly for large enterprises, there are ample opportunities for specialized vendors serving smaller and segmented clients. Inforcer views itself not as a competitor to Microsoft, but as a complementary partner.

InforcerCybersecurityArtificial IntelligenceInvestmentBusiness
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