Oppo Reno 16 Pro global version appears in Geekbench tests for the first time

Oppo, known in the smartphone market for its high-tech solutions, is preparing to introduce a new generation of devices in the Reno series. The technical specifications of a new smartphone with model number CPH2863 have been published in the Geekbench database. According to Gizmochina, it has been confirmed that this number belongs to the global version of the Oppo Reno 16 Pro. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to synthetic test results, the new device runs on the MediaTek MT6899 platform. The processor configuration and graphics chip features indicate that this smartphone is equipped with the Dimensity 8500 chipset. This choice came as a surprise for the global market, as the Chinese version of the device is expected to be equipped with the slightly more powerful Dimensity 8550 Super chip.

Technical capabilities and operating system

The main difference between the Dimensity 8500 and its Super version lies in AI capabilities. While the Dimensity 8550 Super promises higher efficiency in processing AI algorithms, the global Reno 16 Pro version is also expected to perform well in daily tasks. In Geekbench tests, the device managed to score 1575 points in single-core mode and 5889 points in multi-core mode.

Another notable aspect is that the tested unit is equipped with 12 GB of RAM. Most interestingly, the benchmark data shows that the smartphone is running on the Android 16 operating system. This means that the Oppo Reno 16 Pro could be one of the first devices to hit the market with Google's latest software.

Charging and additional information

Other technical specifications of the smartphone are currently being kept secret. However, reports previously appeared in TUV certification center data that this model will support 80 W fast charging technology. This allows users to charge the device in a short time, which is one of the important standards for modern smartphones.

The Oppo Reno series has established its place in the smartphone market with its high-quality cameras and modern design. With the global release of the new Reno 16 Pro, it is expected to appear on local store shelves as well. The company has not yet announced the official launch date of the device, but the publication of test results indicates that the announcement is near.