Ali Otajonov announces purchase of a new car

·28·Culture
Ali Otajonov announces purchase of a new car

Singer Ali Otajonov, known to our people for his beloved songs and unique creative style, has shared another joyful piece of news with his fans.

The artist announced that he bought himself a new car yesterday on the occasion of his birthday. As it turned out, the singer purchased a Dongfeng 008 crossover.

Ali Otajonov shared footage featuring his new car on his social media page, showing this joyful news to his fans.

The singer's new purchase did not go unnoticed by his followers. In the comments, fans congratulated Ali Otajonov on his new car and left sincere wishes such as "Drive it in good health," "Congratulations."

Ikki kishi oq Dongfeng elektromobili oldida qo‘l berib ko‘rishmoqda.
Ali OtajonovDongfeng
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