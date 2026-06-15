Frank startup founder Charlie Javice seeks pardon from Donald Trump

·1·Technology
Frank startup founder Charlie Javice seeks pardon from Donald Trump

Charlie Javice, the founder of the startup Frank, who was sentenced to over seven years in prison for a high-profile fraud case in the US, has begun efforts to seek a pardon from President Donald Trump. According to the Wall Street Journal, Javice's representatives are currently engaged in back-channel negotiations with individuals close to the White House administration. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

According to reports, Charlie Javice was found guilty of defrauding JPMorgan bank of $175 million. She created millions of fake customer accounts to artificially inflate the value of her startup. Currently, while serving her sentence, she has also filed an appeal against the court's decision, claiming she has been treated unfairly.

Political situation and conflict with the bank

An interesting aspect of the situation is that the relationship between JPMorgan and President Donald Trump is quite tense. Following the Capitol events on January 6, 2021, the bank closed accounts belonging to Trump and his businesses. Trump called this political pressure and sued the bank and its CEO Jamie Dimon for $5 billion.

Experts believe that if Trump pardons Javice, it could be a form of "revenge" against JPMorgan. This is because the bank, as the party most harmed by Javice's fraud, had demanded her punishment. While Javice's name has not yet appeared on the Justice Department's official pardon list, the list is growing daily.

White-collar criminals in line

In honor of the 250th anniversary of US independence, the White House administration is considering pardoning about 250 prisoners. Among those hoping to take advantage of this opportunity are not only Charlie Javice but also "white-collar" criminals accused of major economic crimes, such as FTX crypto exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

The fact that Charlie Javice has powerful backers may also increase her chances. For example, Apollo CEO Marc Rowan was one of the first investors in Javice's startup and testified in her favor in court. Rowan is considered one of the influential figures who donated large sums to Trump's election campaigns.

This situation has once again highlighted the clash of political and economic interests in the US legal system. If Javice is pardoned, it could be seen as one of the largest startup frauds going unpunished, which is certain to cause a negative resonance in financial markets.

USADonald TrumpStartupJPMorganFraud
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