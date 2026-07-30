Kawasaki is preparing its four-legged Corleo robot for mass production

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Kawasaki is preparing its four-legged Corleo robot for mass production

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has revealed new details regarding the preparation of its unique human-transporting four-legged Corleo robot for mass production. According to ixbt.com, a dedicated team of dozens of engineers was formed in April of this year to bring this unusual project to life, and the process of improving control technologies has accelerated significantly thanks to cooperation with NVIDIA. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, the technical aspects of the project and the timelines for its implementation are being clarified. The main task facing the engineers is to ensure the stability and safety of the vehicle. The use of next-generation technologies is expected to further expand the robot's mobility capabilities.

Future transport: capabilities and timelines

According to the project schedule, the full completion of the working prototype of this unusual machine is planned for 2028. Mass production and the start of commercial sales of the Corleo robot are targeted for 2035, which requires long-term and thorough research and development work from specialists.

In terms of appearance and dimensions, the Corleo is a vehicle comparable to a large motorcycle. Kawasaki representatives note that its design was inspired by the image of a lion, though opinions that the device resembles a gorilla are also widespread among internet users.

Complex roads and control system

This robot is designed to move using four legs, allowing it to successfully overcome complex terrains such as mountain trails and difficult uneven areas. The rider operates it by sitting on top, just like a regular motorcycle.

The control process is carried out through a special handlebar and by shifting the rider's body weight. To analyze the surrounding environment and choose the safest route, the robot is equipped with a complex of modern cameras and sensors.

The initial concept presented earlier stated that a 150 cc hydrogen generator was installed. This also includes a digital system that displays the spatial position and navigation data of the vehicle in real time.

KawasakiCorleoNVIDIARoboticsInnovation
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