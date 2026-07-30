Ancelotti revealed what caused Brazil's World Cup defeat

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Ancelotti revealed what caused Brazil's World Cup defeat

One of the biggest shocks in world football has occurred. The Brazil national team recorded one of the lowest points in its history, exiting the 2026 World Cup as early as the opening knockout round. The elimination of the «Pentacampeões» by Norway in the Round of 16 stunned not only the land of Samba, but the entire football world.

Zamin.uz presents one of the hottest and most sensational interviews of the 2026 World Cup hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico – Carlo Ancelotti's thoughts on the failure.

1. Historic disgrace: Ancelotti and Brazil exit in the Round of 16!

Brazil are the kings of football, five-time world champions. They came to this World Cup exclusively for victory, and head coach Carlo Ancelotti Guardiola's Manchester Citywas expected to make history amidst his successes (though not as a coach). However, the twist of fate turned out differently.

The Brazil national team unexpectedly lost to the Norway team in the Round of 16 with a score of 1:2, turning this result into a real tragedy for «Seleção» fans, and this historic collapse of the team will be discussed for a long time.

2. Carlo Ancelotti admitted his mistake: «The water break and tactical changes...»

According to ESPN, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti commented on the unsuccessful campaign, revealing the main causes of the defeat and his own mistake.

Ancelotti stated that the main turning point affecting the outcome of the match was the cooling/water break. Until then, Brazil had controlled the game.

From Carlo Ancelotti's statement:

«I think the turning point was that water break because until then we were in total control of the match. It must also be admitted that the Norwegians kept the ball a lot in their own half.

Perhaps my mistake was there: I thought we were losing control, but in reality, that wasn't the case. I made a few tactical changes, and right after that Haaland scored against us...»

3. Tournament statistics: Norway's fate and the new champion

After the defeat, Ancelotti acknowledged Norway's style of play. However, the Scandinavians themselves were defeated by England in extra time in the quarter-finals with a score of 1:2.

The tournament victory went to Spain! La Roja triumphed over Argentina 1:0 in the final to become the strongest national team in the world.

Key facts about Brazil's failure at the 2026 World Cup

Aspect / Details

Details

Tournament

World Cup 2026

Stage (Exit)

Round of 16

Scoreline

Brazil 1:2 Norway

Head Coach

Carlo Ancelotti (responsible for the defeat)

Key Factor

Water break (according to Ancelotti)

Decisive Goal

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Ancelotti's Mistake

Incorrect tactical changes believing control was lost

New Champion

Spain

Brazil's disgraceful exit from the 2026 World Cup and Ancelotti's admission of error is one of the biggest events in the football world.

Immediately send this hot and analytical article to your friends, colleagues, and football fan groups!

In your opinion, should Carlo Ancelotti remain at the helm of the Brazil national team? Was his mistake the real reason for the defeat? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!

Carlo AncelottiBrazilNorwayManchester CityESPN
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