New versions of the AMD Radeon RX 9050 graphics card introduced

Following the official announcement of the AMD Radeon RX 9050 graphics card, leading hardware manufacturers have begun showcasing their custom versions. According to ixbt.com, this primarily concerns models with 8 GB of memory, as the 4 GB version remains intended exclusively for OEM system integrators. Popular brands such as Sapphire, ASRock, and PowerColor have already unveiled their first custom devices. This is reported by news source.

A common feature of all three newly introduced devices is their size and compactness. Although the dimensions are not identical down to the millimeter, all devices are efficient boards equipped with a dual-fan cooling system that occupies two expansion slots. Specifically, the models released by Sapphire and PowerColor have a length of 200 millimeters, while the ASRock version is slightly longer at 249 millimeters.

Technical specifications and power requirements

One of the main advantages of the introduced graphics cards is their energy efficiency. All three new models use a single eight-pin power connector. According to the source, the TDP (Thermal Design Power) of these devices is estimated to be around 100 W.

Experts note that models with reduced clock speeds and no additional power connectors may appear within this series in the future. This is because the 75 W of power provided by the PCIe slot is sufficient for a graphics card of this level. This creates a good opportunity for developing completely silent versions with fully passive cooling systems in the future.