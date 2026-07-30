US dollar exchange rate expected to drop on July 31

·208·Economy
US dollar exchange rate expected to drop on July 31

The US dollar exchange rate effective for July 31 is expected to decrease by around 28–29 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling US dollars to banks:

MKBank — 12,030 soums.
Anorbank — 12,020 soums.
• National Bank — 12,020 soums.
• Asia Alliance Bank — 12,005 soums.
Kapitalbank — 12,005 soums.

Best rates for buying US dollars from banks:

• Apex Bank — 12,040 soums.
• Asakabank — 12,050 soums.
• People's Bank — 12,050 soums.
• Asia Alliance Bank — 12,070 soums.
• Aloqabank — 12,070 soums.

Rates are subject to change during the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for accurate rates.

MKBankAnorbankKapitalbankAsakabankAloqabank
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Exchange rates for July 31 announcedExchange rates for July 31 announcedToday, 16:3230 Afghan entrepreneurs in Tashkent: what is the purpose? (photo)30 Afghan entrepreneurs in Tashkent: what is the purpose? (photo)Yesterday, 23:05Exchange rates for July 30 have been announcedExchange rates for July 30 have been announcedYesterday, 16:19US dollar exchange rate expected to drop on July 30US dollar exchange rate expected to drop on July 30Yesterday, 11:40Foreign exchange rates for July 29 announcedForeign exchange rates for July 29 announced28.07, 17:35Central Bank announces exchange rates for July 28: Dollar and euro dropCentral Bank announces exchange rates for July 28: Dollar and euro drop28.07, 12:02
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Borders Closed: Uzbekistan and Pakistan Choose a Route Bypassing Afghanistan
Borders Closed: Uzbekistan and Pakistan Choose a Route Bypassing Afghanistan
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 7
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 7
Currency exchange rates for July 8 announced
Currency exchange rates for July 8 announced
Dollar exchange rate expected to fall on July 8
Dollar exchange rate expected to fall on July 8
Currency exchange rates for July 9 announced
Currency exchange rates for July 9 announced
Exchange rates for July 10 announced
Exchange rates for July 10 announced
Currency exchange rates for July 7 announced
Currency exchange rates for July 7 announced