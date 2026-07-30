US dollar exchange rate expected to drop on July 31

The US dollar exchange rate effective for July 31 is expected to decrease by around 28–29 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling US dollars to banks:

• MKBank — 12,030 soums.

• Anorbank — 12,020 soums.

• National Bank — 12,020 soums.

• Asia Alliance Bank — 12,005 soums.

• Kapitalbank — 12,005 soums.

Best rates for buying US dollars from banks:

• Apex Bank — 12,040 soums.

• Asakabank — 12,050 soums.

• People's Bank — 12,050 soums.

• Asia Alliance Bank — 12,070 soums.

• Aloqabank — 12,070 soums.

Rates are subject to change during the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for accurate rates.