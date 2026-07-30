Prices for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Graphics Cards Spike Sharply in China

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Prices for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Graphics Cards Spike Sharply in China

Wholesale prices for NVIDIA graphics cards in the Chinese market are growing rapidly, leading to a sharp increase in the cost of building gaming PCs. According to ixbt.com, this price surge is severely affecting not only high-end but also mid-range devices. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

In particular, the starting price of the GeForce RTX 5080 offered by distributors has reached 12,000 yuan, whereas the recommended base price for this model was 8,299 yuan. This means the actual price has turned out to be almost 45% higher than the set value.

Mid-range graphics cards are also getting more expensive

The price hike has not spared other popular models either. Specifically, the minimum price of the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti with 16 GB of memory rose to 5,500 yuan. Over the past week, the price of the GeForce RTX 5070 also jumped by 800 yuan, approaching the 6,000 yuan mark.

Additionally, both versions of the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics card were affected by price growth: one of them increased by 400 yuan and the other by 600 yuan. In this current situation, real retail prices in the market have begun to align with previously leaked data that many had considered overly exaggerated.

Why are prices rising?

Analysts note that several factors are driving the sharp increase in graphics card prices. First, NVIDIA has raised prices for GPUs and memory for its partners. Second, leading manufacturers such as Samsung, Micron, and SK hynix are redirecting their capacities toward producing HBM memory, which is more profitable for AI server accelerators.

As a result, the volume of GDDR memory intended for regular consumers is shrinking. According to expert forecasts, contract prices for DRAM memory could grow by up to 63% in the second quarter alone, indicating that graphics cards will become even more expensive in the near future.

NVIDIAGeForce RTXGraphics CardsChinaGaming PC
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