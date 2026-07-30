Huawei to start production of glass-based microchips in 2027

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Huawei to start production of glass-based microchips in 2027

Chinese technology giant Huawei plans to launch mass production of semiconductor glass substrates as early as 2027. According to Ixbt.com, this strategic move could allow China to surpass South Korea and other competitors by bringing this advanced technology to market ahead of schedule. This is according to Ixbt.com reports.

To implement the new production plan, the company has already begun preparations by engaging local partners. It is expected that the new glass-based technology will first be used in the company's Ascend family of AI accelerators. All necessary components and materials will be supplied by domestic suppliers.

Technological advantage and prospects

Currently, traditional organic materials are mainly used in the semiconductor packaging process. Glass substrates represent the next stage in the evolution of this industry. They are characterized by better heat dissipation, lower deformation, and significantly higher interconnect density and energy efficiency compared to older materials.

For high-performance accelerators designed for AI systems, these features are crucial. According to the report, Huawei is working closely on this project with leading local enterprises such as BOE, Visionox, Yunchen Semiconductor, and AKM Meadville. These companies are, in turn, accelerating their own relevant technological developments.

Impact on the global market

If Huawei can execute its plans on time, China could overtake South Korea in the semiconductor market. South Korean manufacturers had planned to start mass production of similar glass substrates only after 2028, while Huawei intends to do so a year earlier.

This initiative will allow Huawei to significantly strengthen its position in the AI chip market, currently dominated by American manufacturers. Furthermore, this step will serve to reduce the company's dependence on foreign packaging technologies, including TSMC's CoWoS solutions.

HuaweiSemiconductorsArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyChina
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