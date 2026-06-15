Orbio startup raises $21 million to recruit service sector employees

·27·Technology
Orbio startup raises $21 million to recruit service sector employees

AI technology is revolutionizing the management of not only office staff but also frontline workers in the service industry. Orbio, a startup founded by Sergi Bastardas, who has a decade of experience at major companies like Amazon and Colvin, has reached a new milestone in this field. The company announced that it has raised $21 million in an investment round led by Dawn Capital. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The Orbio project specializes in automating the recruitment and onboarding processes for workers in sectors such as retail, logistics, and healthcare, who often do not even have corporate email addresses. The startup uses specialized AI agents, which drastically reduces bureaucracy in human resources management.

AI agents: Maria, Daniel, and Claire

The Orbio platform features digital agents named Maria, Daniel, and Claire. These agents are not just software, but intelligent systems that conduct interviews with candidates, evaluate their skills, and perform daily monitoring after they are hired. According to reports, the number of candidates hired at companies like The Stepping Stones Group has increased by 20 percent using this system.

The uniqueness of these agents lies in their ability to share information with each other. For example, the reasons for an employee's resignation are analyzed, and the criteria for selecting candidates are adjusted for the next time. This helps ensure stability in industries with high staff turnover.

Ending old methods

According to Sergi Bastardas, their main competitor is not other startups, but outdated management systems that still rely on Excel spreadsheets and phone calls. Currently, Orbio's services are used by major corporations such as Poke and YUM! Brands, which owns Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and KFC.

The newly raised $21 million will be directed toward creating more AI agents and improving the software. Today, 2.7 billion people worldwide work in the service sector, and the founder of Orbio emphasizes that the "era of AI" for this segment is just beginning.

According to ixbt.com, the company has managed to raise a total of $26 million in investment to date. The entry of such technologies into the market is also expected, as the catering and logistics sectors are developing rapidly, and the need for automating personnel management is increasing.

OrbioArtificial IntelligenceStartupInvestmentHR Tech
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