Asus introduces a compact and affordable 100W GaN charger

Taiwanese tech giant Asus continues to set new standards in the mobile accessories market. The company has unveiled its new, high-power, and affordable GaN charger. This gadget stands out not only for its compact dimensions but also for its ability to charge four devices simultaneously, including a laptop. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the main advantage of the new product lies in its gallium nitride (GaN) technology. This technology allows for a significant reduction in size while reducing heat and increasing efficiency compared to traditional silicon chargers. The device measures 75 x 61 x 29 mm and weighs only 211 grams.

Technical capabilities and port configuration

Asus engineers designed the new model with a "3C+1A" layout. This means the user has three USB-C ports and one USB-A port at their disposal. This configuration is very convenient for modern users, as most gadgets have already transitioned to the USB-C standard, yet the need for USB-A ports for older cables remains.

Regarding power distribution, the device offers the following capabilities:

The primary USB-C1 and USB-C2 ports provide up to 100 W when used individually;

The third USB-C port is limited to 20 W;

The USB-A port provides speeds up to 22.5 W (SCP protocol).

The device is also notable for its versatility. It supports popular fast-charging protocols such as Power Delivery (PD), PPS, Quick Charge (QC), and SCP. This ensures compatibility not only with Apple and Samsung products but also with smartphones, tablets, and even powerful laptops from many other brands.

Smart power distribution and pricing policy

When multiple gadgets are connected simultaneously, the Asus system intelligently redistributes power. For example, if two main ports are occupied, they provide 60 W and 30 W of power. Even when all four ports are in use, the main port maintains 45 W, which is sufficient to keep a laptop running.

In terms of design, the device features practical solutions: its plug is foldable, which helps it take up less space in a bag while traveling. The casing is expected to be offered in several colors, allowing users to choose one that suits their taste.

The most surprising aspect is the price of the device. Asus is pricing this new GaN charger at approximately 25 USD (179 yuan). Given that branded accessories with such features are usually much more expensive, this model will undoubtedly become popular soon. For now, the device is launching in the Chinese market, but it is expected to appear internationally soon.