Power Bank caught fire on board: Airline issues warning to passengers

·49·Technology
Power Bank caught fire on board: Airline issues warning to passengers

Another incident occurred on board a Tianjin Airlines aircraft. During the flight, a Power Bank belonging to a passenger suddenly caught fire, creating a dangerous situation. This event has once again highlighted the impact of modern gadgets on aviation safety. According to Ixbt.com reports .

According to reports, the incident occurred on flight GS7829 from Tianjin to Jieyang. Crew members, noticing smoke coming from the device, acted immediately according to protocol. Thanks to their professional response, a fire was prevented, and the plane landed safely. No passengers or crew were injured.

Safety requirements and prohibitions

Following this incident, Tianjin Airlines management reminded passengers of the rules for transporting lithium-ion batteries. The airline stated that only certified devices meeting 3C and other international safety standards should be used. Low-quality or homemade chargers can pose a serious risk during flight.

According to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirements, all batteries taken on board must pass the UN38.3 test and have clear capacity information on their casing. The following types of devices are strictly prohibited:

  • Devices without markings or with illegible information;
  • Batteries with no information about the brand or manufacturer;
  • Suspicious products with labels applied after manufacturing;
  • Batteries that are physically damaged, swollen, or deformed.
These rules are strictly enforced in the Uzbekistan aviation market as well. Uzbekistan Airways and other local carriers require passengers to carry Power Banks only in carry-on luggage. The main reason is that if a battery catches fire in the cargo hold, it is impossible to extinguish, whereas in the passenger cabin, the crew can quickly control the situation.

Experts advise passengers to check the condition of their gadgets before flying and to avoid cheap, low-quality copies. According to ixbt.com, lithium-ion batteries are prone to overheating due to pressure changes and enclosed environments, which is one of the greatest risks to aviation safety.

TechnologyAircraftBatterySafetyAviation
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Abror Shuhratov
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