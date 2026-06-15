Free flight simulator mode launched for Google Earth users

·1·Technology
Free flight simulator mode launched for Google Earth users

Google has introduced an exciting update for its popular Google Earth service. Users can now perform virtual flights around the world using a special flight simulator mode. This feature allows users to view any point on our planet from a bird's-eye view. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

For now, this flight simulator is operating in experimental mode, so it has certain technical limitations. Developers note that the new feature is currently only available in the web version of Google Earth and has not yet been fully implemented in mobile apps. This allows users to fly directly through the browser without installing additional software.

A unique aspect of the flight simulator is that it is designed to give the user a fully immersive flight experience. However, according to Ixbt.com, the flight physics are quite simplified. This means the mode is intended more for exploration and entertainment rather than high-precision aerodynamic training.

Technical capabilities and limitations

During the flight, 3D buildings and high-resolution imagery on the Google Earth platform are loaded dynamically. This allows the user to see major global metropolises and natural landscapes in detail in real time. It should be kept in mind that visual quality depends directly on internet speed.

Developers warn that flying at extreme speeds or in cases of low internet bandwidth may cause temporary delays in image loading. This may slightly affect the flight experience. Nevertheless, the fact that the service is free and has a comprehensive map database makes it attractive to many users.

To launch the flight simulator, simply visit the Google Earth website and select the appropriate mode via the settings. Users can start their flight from various points and embark on a virtual journey around the world. This update is part of Google's strategy to turn geographic data into an interactive entertainment tool, not just a source of information.

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Abror Shuhratov
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