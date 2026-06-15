Major corporations worldwide are beginning to hire AI agents not just as software tools, but as full-fledged employees. Consequently, the issue of security and identification for these digital “workers” has moved to the forefront. Cybersecurity startup NewCore has emerged from stealth mode, raising $66 million to address this exact problem. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The investment round, led by the Cyberstarts venture fund, included major companies such as Index Ventures and Evolution Equity Partners. Following this funding, NewCore's market valuation reached $300 million. The startup's primary goal is to create a system for authenticating, managing, and monitoring the actions of AI agents within corporate networks.

Currently, many global companies are integrating AI agents into their workflows. For example, Goldman Sachs tested the coding-specialized AI Devin as a new employee last year. McKinsey, the consulting giant, announced this year that 25,000 AI agents are working alongside its 60,000 human employees. Such trends demand a new approach to managing digital workers.

Legacy systems are not ready for the new era

According to NewCore founder and CEO Zohar Alon, existing identification systems have become the weakest link in corporate security. He states that platforms with 15-20 years of history cannot handle the complexity and scale brought by AI agents. In an interview with TechCrunch, Alon emphasized that “legacy systems are bound to fail soon.”

The NewCore platform is designed to unify the identities of humans and AI agents into a single system. The startup argues that AI agents should not be treated as simple service accounts, but as “first-class citizens” with their own rights, lifecycles, and permissions. This allows security teams to precisely track the actions of every bot.

The company's founding team consists of experts with extensive experience in the cybersecurity field. Zohar Alon previously founded the startup Dome9 and sold it to Check Point. Other team members include Amihai Neiderman, former head of Israel's renowned Unit 8200, and Erez Yarkoni, former IT Director at T-Mobile USA.

A solution against market stagnation

Zohar Alon says the idea for NewCore was born in 2023 while he was reviewing the technology budget of a major company. Despite the massive amounts paid for identification services, clients were completely dissatisfied with the quality of existing service providers. This indicates a lack of competition and technological stagnation in the market.

As digital transformation accelerates in Uzbekistan, the use of AI bots in the banking and financial sector is expanding. Solutions like NewCore could become crucial for local companies in the future to protect against cyberattacks and regulate automated systems.

In conclusion, as AI agents become an integral part of the workforce, the issue of identifying and monitoring them will become a new front in cybersecurity. By filling this gap, NewCore aims to set a new standard for managing digital employees in the corporate world.