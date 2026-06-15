Fox Corporation Acquires Roku Streaming Platform for $22 Billion

·23·Technology
Fox Corporation Acquires Roku Streaming Platform for $22 Billion

US media giant Fox Corporation has announced the acquisition of Roku to significantly strengthen its position in the streaming market. The total value of the deal is approximately $22 billion, consisting of a transaction in cash and shares. This move is expected to be a major turning point for Fox in transitioning from traditional television to a digital format. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

Fox management emphasized that this merger will create the third largest television company in the US. The deal combines Fox's leadership in live sports broadcasts and news with Roku's extensive technological ecosystem. This gives the company a significant advantage as viewers' video content consumption habits continue to evolve.

A new stage in the streaming and advertising market

Roku is currently a major platform reaching over 100 million households. By gaining direct access to this audience, Fox plans to create even more attractive offers for advertisers. Additionally, Fox's free streaming service Tubi and the newly launched Fox One platform will be integrated with Roku devices.

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch called this acquisition a "decisive" moment in the company's history. According to him, Roku's pioneering role in streaming and Fox's experience in content creation will combine to completely transform the company's growth profile. This strategy serves to reduce dependence on traditional cable television.

Roku founder and CEO Anthony Wood also expressed satisfaction with the deal, noting that partnership with Fox will accelerate innovation and enable higher quality services for viewers. For context, Fox acquired the Tubi platform in 2020 for $440 million, indicating that the company's interest in the digital sector began long ago.

The agreement has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, and all legal processes are expected to be completed in the first half of 2027. Fox has raised $12 billion in loans to finance this major acquisition. This deal could significantly impact the balance of power not only in America but in the global media market.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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