Moscow Fully Renews Tram Fleet: Autonomous Movement and Driverless Technologies

·3·Technology
Moscow Fully Renews Tram Fleet: Autonomous Movement and Driverless Technologies

The multi-year program to modernize the tram fleet in the Russian capital, Moscow, has come to an end. According to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, only the most modern, low-floor, and high-tech vehicles now operate on the city streets. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

As part of this project, implemented since 2017, a total of over 600 new-generation cars have been introduced to the capital's lines. These include 464 three-section «Vityaz-Moskva» and 140 single-section «Lvyonok-Moskva» models. It is significant that these vehicles were produced within Russia based on the city administration's order.

Passenger Comfort and Digital Solutions

The main feature of the new trams is their full low-floor design, which provides great convenience for citizens with limited mobility and passengers with strollers. The cars are equipped with spacious areas, a climate control system, USB ports for charging gadgets, and media screens displaying city news.

Regarding capacity, the «Vityaz-Moskva» model can accommodate up to 170 passengers at once, while the smaller «Lvyonok-Moskva» can hold up to 110. This allows for a significant reduction in transport load on the city's busiest routes.

Autonomous Movement and Future Plans

One of the most important technological innovations is that 120 cars can operate in autonomous mode. These trams can travel up to 4 kilometers in areas without a contact network (electric wires). This ensures that transport movement does not stop during emergencies or repair work.

The modernization process does not stop with fleet renewal. Currently, four driverless (autonomous) trams are being tested on the streets of Moscow. According to the plan, by 2030, nearly two-thirds of the city's tram fleet is expected to be fully automated, meaning transitioned to a driverless control system.

This project is one of the largest public transport reforms in the CIS region, demonstrating how rapidly the city infrastructure is changing. Modern trams are positively impacting the urban environment not only through their ecological purity but also through their noiseless operation.

MoscowTramTechnologyPublic TransportInnovation
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Abror Shuhratov
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