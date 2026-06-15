AMD Unveils Unexpected News: New Models Added to Ryzen 3000 and 4000 Series

Alongside its modern Ryzen 7000 and 5000 series processors, AMD has unexpectedly released new models based on older architectures. This move is primarily aimed at budget laptops and the OEM segment, intending to offer users affordable solutions. The new models include the Ryzen 3 3100U, Ryzen 5 3510U, and Ryzen 7 4700LE processors. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The model attracting the most attention is the Ryzen 3 3100U mobile processor. According to ixbt.com, this chip is only dual-core and does not even support SMT (Simultaneous Multithreading) technology. That is, it operates with only two threads. While this may seem low by modern standards, the device's energy efficiency and graphics capabilities are expected to be its main advantages.

Technical Specifications and Capabilities

The Ryzen 3 3100U processor operates at frequencies from 1.9 to 3.2 GHz. Interestingly, it features a Vega 8 integrated graphics processor (iGPU) that is significantly more powerful than other chips in its class. The TDP can vary from 12 to 35 W. It is worth noting that although this model belongs to the Ryzen 3000 series, it is based on the older Zen+ architecture and a 12nm process.

Alongside this model, the Ryzen 5 3510U was also introduced. This chip also relies on the Zen+ architecture but is considerably more powerful: it can operate on eight threads using four cores and SMT technology. Its maximum frequency is 3.7 GHz, and the graphics section is equipped with Vega 8, just like the smaller model. This is seen as an affordable and reliable solution for laptops.

Special Solution for Desktop PCs

In addition to mobile chips, AMD announced the Ryzen 7 4700LE model for desktop PCs. This model is an eight-core processor based on the 7nm process and Zen 2 architecture. Its maximum operating frequency reaches 4.2 GHz. Importantly, this processor does not have an integrated graphics core and is designed for the AM4 socket.

The Ryzen 7 4700LE model is primarily produced for the OEM segment, namely ready-made computer assembly companies. In the Uzbekistan market, such processors may often enter as part of ready-made branded system units. The release of such "old-new" chips indicates AMD's desire to cover all market segments, especially budget-conscious users.

In conclusion, AMD is reviving its successful past architectures. This serves to lower laptop prices and create stable platforms for corporate clients. Although they cannot compete with high-end graphics cards like NVIDIA RTX, they can be ideal for daily office work and educational tasks.