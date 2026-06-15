AMD Unveils Unexpected News: New Models Added to Ryzen 3000 and 4000 Series

·32·Technology
AMD Unveils Unexpected News: New Models Added to Ryzen 3000 and 4000 Series

Alongside its modern Ryzen 7000 and 5000 series processors, AMD has unexpectedly released new models based on older architectures. This move is primarily aimed at budget laptops and the OEM segment, intending to offer users affordable solutions. The new models include the Ryzen 3 3100U, Ryzen 5 3510U, and Ryzen 7 4700LE processors. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The model attracting the most attention is the Ryzen 3 3100U mobile processor. According to ixbt.com, this chip is only dual-core and does not even support SMT (Simultaneous Multithreading) technology. That is, it operates with only two threads. While this may seem low by modern standards, the device's energy efficiency and graphics capabilities are expected to be its main advantages.

Technical Specifications and Capabilities

The Ryzen 3 3100U processor operates at frequencies from 1.9 to 3.2 GHz. Interestingly, it features a Vega 8 integrated graphics processor (iGPU) that is significantly more powerful than other chips in its class. The TDP can vary from 12 to 35 W. It is worth noting that although this model belongs to the Ryzen 3000 series, it is based on the older Zen+ architecture and a 12nm process.

Alongside this model, the Ryzen 5 3510U was also introduced. This chip also relies on the Zen+ architecture but is considerably more powerful: it can operate on eight threads using four cores and SMT technology. Its maximum frequency is 3.7 GHz, and the graphics section is equipped with Vega 8, just like the smaller model. This is seen as an affordable and reliable solution for laptops.

Special Solution for Desktop PCs

In addition to mobile chips, AMD announced the Ryzen 7 4700LE model for desktop PCs. This model is an eight-core processor based on the 7nm process and Zen 2 architecture. Its maximum operating frequency reaches 4.2 GHz. Importantly, this processor does not have an integrated graphics core and is designed for the AM4 socket.

The Ryzen 7 4700LE model is primarily produced for the OEM segment, namely ready-made computer assembly companies. In the Uzbekistan market, such processors may often enter as part of ready-made branded system units. The release of such "old-new" chips indicates AMD's desire to cover all market segments, especially budget-conscious users.

In conclusion, AMD is reviving its successful past architectures. This serves to lower laptop prices and create stable platforms for corporate clients. Although they cannot compete with high-end graphics cards like NVIDIA RTX, they can be ideal for daily office work and educational tasks.

AMDRyzenProcessorTechnologyIT News
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

SpaceX Holds Historic IPO: Elon Musk Becomes World's First TrillionaireSpaceX Holds Historic IPO: Elon Musk Becomes World's First TrillionaireYesterday, 18:56Meta Introduces New AI Mode for FacebookMeta Introduces New AI Mode for FacebookYesterday, 18:50Global Wave of Social Media Bans for Children IntensifiesGlobal Wave of Social Media Bans for Children IntensifiesYesterday, 17:59Strongest Solar Flare Successfully Observed Before It BeganStrongest Solar Flare Successfully Observed Before It BeganYesterday, 17:54Oil Industry Revolution: Continuous Drilling Technology Developed in RussiaOil Industry Revolution: Continuous Drilling Technology Developed in RussiaYesterday, 16:56Space Communication to Accelerate: Luch-5VM Satellites Under DevelopmentSpace Communication to Accelerate: Luch-5VM Satellites Under DevelopmentYesterday, 16:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body