US Government Blocks Anthropic Models: AI Control Tightens

·28·Technology
US Government Blocks Anthropic Models: AI Control Tightens

The US Department of Commerce has unexpectedly imposed severe restrictions on Anthropic, forcing the company to take its most advanced AI models offline. This decision caused a major stir in the tech world, as it demonstrated the government's ability to directly intervene in the products of private IT companies without a court order. This incident is being interpreted as a serious warning not only for Anthropic but for the entire AI industry. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports says.

Last Friday, the Department of Commerce sent an official letter to Anthropic, relying on a rarely used export control directive. It prohibited non-US citizens, including the company's foreign employees, from using the Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models. The government explained this as a threat to national security, though it did not disclose specific details. As a result, the company was forced to completely shut down its most powerful models for all users to avoid breaking the law.

Political pressure or technical error?

Initial assumptions suggested that the restrictions were related to the possibility of bypassing the AI's safety systems (guardrails). However, according to Axios, the situation is driven more by political factors than technical issues. Reports indicate that personal disagreements between Anthropic leadership and the Donald Trump administration may have triggered the adoption of the export directive.

Renowned cybersecurity expert Katie Moussouris analyzed the situation and questioned the government's claims. According to her, the security flaws identified by Amazon researchers were not serious enough to warrant the application of export controls. Moussouris emphasized that the models are critical for cyber defense and blocking them weakens US network defenders.

Experts believe the difference between asking an AI model to check code for security and asking it to fix it is very small. The government, however, found exactly such functions to be dangerous. Moussouris and dozens of other specialists have called on the Trump administration to reverse this decision, stating that such steps damage defense capabilities in the field of cybersecurity.

This event is also an important signal for developing markets like Uzbekistan. The fact that global tech giants can restrict their products at any time under US government pressure raises questions about the stability of AI-based services. This once again proves how important it is to develop localized and independent technological solutions.

For now, it remains unknown when the Anthropic models will be back online. This situation indicates that state control over AI in the US has entered a new stage. From now on, tech companies will have to seriously account for not only innovation but also the political climate.

AnthropicArtificial IntelligenceUSATechnologyCybersecurity
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

SpaceX Holds Historic IPO: Elon Musk Becomes World's First TrillionaireSpaceX Holds Historic IPO: Elon Musk Becomes World's First TrillionaireYesterday, 18:56Meta Introduces New AI Mode for FacebookMeta Introduces New AI Mode for FacebookYesterday, 18:50AMD Unveils Unexpected News: New Models Added to Ryzen 3000 and 4000 SeriesAMD Unveils Unexpected News: New Models Added to Ryzen 3000 and 4000 SeriesYesterday, 18:24Global Wave of Social Media Bans for Children IntensifiesGlobal Wave of Social Media Bans for Children IntensifiesYesterday, 17:59Strongest Solar Flare Successfully Observed Before It BeganStrongest Solar Flare Successfully Observed Before It BeganYesterday, 17:54Oil Industry Revolution: Continuous Drilling Technology Developed in RussiaOil Industry Revolution: Continuous Drilling Technology Developed in RussiaYesterday, 16:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth