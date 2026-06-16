Illegal Market for Defective EV Batteries Exposed in China

A large-scale scheme involving the illegal circulation of expired batteries intended for electric vehicles has been exposed in China. According to an investigation by the CCTV channel, hazardous batteries that should have been recycled are being repurposed and mass-installed in electric bicycles. This situation not only violates technical safety regulations but also leads to an increase in street fires. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to official data, defective power units must be recycled by certified companies. However, in practice, these batteries end up in clandestine workshops. There, technicians modify factory wiring, disable protection systems, and assemble high-voltage modules of 60 or 72 volt. Meanwhile, the regulatory limit for light vehicles intended for consumers is set at 48 volt.

Clandestine Workshops and Hazardous Modifications

Illegal distribution centers charge as little as 20 yuan (approximately 3 US dollars) for such dangerous modifications. Most distressingly, it was revealed that some official companies operating in the energy sector are also involved in this chain. Certified plants that are supposed to destroy batteries on paper are actually engaged in reselling them through illegal channels.

This situation is considered extremely dangerous from a technical safety perspective. Experts emphasize that in clandestine workshops, the circuits protecting batteries from short circuits and overloads are intentionally disconnected. This sharply increases the risk of explosion or fire at any moment.

Statistics and Consequences

Figures cited in security service reports show how serious the situation is:

Nearly 33 percent of all fires occurring in electric bicycles are related to illegal modifications of the circuits;

80 percent of these fires are caused specifically by expired batteries salvaged from electric vehicles.

Considering that electric bicycles and scooters have become popular in the Uzbekistan market in recent years, this problem is also of urgent importance for our region. Cheap, suspicious charging devices may often be produced in similar illegal ways.

Currently, the Chinese government is taking measures to eliminate this shadow market and bring the recycling process under strict control. Experts advise users to contact only official service centers and avoid making unauthorized modifications to the equipment.