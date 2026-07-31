Apple May Introduce Paid Subscription for Siri AI Features

·26·Technology
Apple May Introduce Paid Subscription for Siri AI Features

Apple management is considering introducing an additional payment system for using upgraded Siri AI capabilities in the future. According to ixbt.com, although this plan has not been fully approved yet, the company is preparing to test new commercial approaches in delivering advanced artificial intelligence features. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reporting .

The company notes that users may have the option to purchase more computing power for Siri AI through existing iCloud+ subscriptions. This will provide advanced capabilities to high-demand users while keeping core features free for daily tasks.

General Practice in the AI Market

Currently, most AI providers such as OpenAI and Anthropic use a similar business model. That is, consumers are provided with a limited free version, and paid subscription tiers containing additional features are offered for more active use.

The new and improved Siri AI is currently available in the iOS 27 beta version, with a wider public release planned for the fall of this year. However, implementing this project is not proving easy for the company.

Challenges Faced by the Company

In recent years, Apple has fallen slightly behind other competitors in creating an advanced AI assistant. It even had to license Google's special Gemini model to enhance Siri capabilities.

Additionally, due to delays in the Siri AI update, the company was forced to pay $250 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding the marketing of AI features on iPhone 16 devices.

The general market situation also requires caution from all technology manufacturers. Due to an industry-wide RAM shortage, the cost of device production has increased, which in turn leads to higher prices.

AppleSiri AITechnologyArtificial IntelligenceiCloud
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

CERN is testing a neutrino detector prototype at 300 thousand voltsCERN is testing a neutrino detector prototype at 300 thousand voltsToday, 22:29AI Industry Discusses Slowing Down the PaceAI Industry Discusses Slowing Down the PaceToday, 22:22Il-114-300 Aircraft Undergoes Extreme Heat Testing in UzbekistanIl-114-300 Aircraft Undergoes Extreme Heat Testing in UzbekistanToday, 22:00Snapchat Will No Longer Reward AI-Generated VideosSnapchat Will No Longer Reward AI-Generated VideosToday, 21:58Japan's ispace Chooses H3 Rocket Over Falcon 9Japan's ispace Chooses H3 Rocket Over Falcon 9Today, 21:26Scientists Propose Extinguishing Fire with Liquid Nitrogen Instead of WaterScientists Propose Extinguishing Fire with Liquid Nitrogen Instead of WaterToday, 20:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free