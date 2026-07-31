Apple May Introduce Paid Subscription for Siri AI Features

Apple management is considering introducing an additional payment system for using upgraded Siri AI capabilities in the future. According to ixbt.com, although this plan has not been fully approved yet, the company is preparing to test new commercial approaches in delivering advanced artificial intelligence features. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reporting .

The company notes that users may have the option to purchase more computing power for Siri AI through existing iCloud+ subscriptions. This will provide advanced capabilities to high-demand users while keeping core features free for daily tasks.

General Practice in the AI Market

Currently, most AI providers such as OpenAI and Anthropic use a similar business model. That is, consumers are provided with a limited free version, and paid subscription tiers containing additional features are offered for more active use.

The new and improved Siri AI is currently available in the iOS 27 beta version, with a wider public release planned for the fall of this year. However, implementing this project is not proving easy for the company.

Challenges Faced by the Company

In recent years, Apple has fallen slightly behind other competitors in creating an advanced AI assistant. It even had to license Google's special Gemini model to enhance Siri capabilities.

Additionally, due to delays in the Siri AI update, the company was forced to pay $250 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding the marketing of AI features on iPhone 16 devices.

The general market situation also requires caution from all technology manufacturers. Due to an industry-wide RAM shortage, the cost of device production has increased, which in turn leads to higher prices.