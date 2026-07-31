Meat-Stealing Wasp Amazes the Internet (Video)

An unusual incident observed in China sparked heated discussions on social media. During the event, a wasp landed on a piece of meat, carefully cut out a small section, and flew away with it.

In the viral video, the insect first meticulously chews the meat, separating a piece of a size it can carry. Afterwards, holding its prey tightly, it rises into the air and disappears from view.

Expertsnote that such behavior is not uncommon for certain wasp species. They may collect protein-rich food to feed their larvae or build nests. Therefore, cutting off small pieces of meat is considered a natural process.