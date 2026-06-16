Snap Unveils Long-Awaited Specs AR Glasses: Price and Features

After years of research, Snap has finally unveiled its next-generation Specs smart glasses to the general public. Presented at an AI conference in Long Beach, this device is expected to open a new chapter in the world of augmented reality (AR) technologies. However, the price of the device surprised many — the new gadget is priced at $2,195. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, pre-orders for Specs glasses will begin on June 16. In the initial stage, the device will be delivered to the US, UK, and French markets. It is worth noting that Snap has been working on this project for over a decade. The company last released a consumer version in 2019, after which all models were presented exclusively to developers in a closed format.

Technical Specifications and Design

In appearance, Specs resemble slightly larger sunglasses. Its main advantage is that all computing processes are performed directly on the device. That is, it requires no external unit or wired connection. The device is powered by two Snapdragon processors and features a 51-degree field of view, capable of displaying 16 million colors.

The gadget's weight ranges from 132 grams to 136 grams depending on the model. While this is significantly heavier than Meta Ray-Ban glasses, it is much lighter than the Apple Vision Pro headset. The battery capacity allows for four hours of continuous operation, and a special charging case can extend the total operating time up to 20 hours.

Features and Artificial Intelligence

Specs offer users not only the ability to watch videos or take photos but also a full working environment. It is possible to browse the internet, check emails, and work with productivity apps via the device. Additionally, there is an option to play games. The "EyeConnect" function is particularly noteworthy: when two users look at each other, a multiplayer game session is automatically activated between them.

The strongest feature of the new device is contextual AI. If a user looks at an object and asks a question about it, the glasses immediately provide the necessary information. Such an AI assistant system is becoming the primary competitive battlefield in the smart glasses market.

Regarding the price, the $2,195 cost positions the Specs device closer to high-tech enthusiasts and the professional segment than the mass market. For comparison, Meta Ray-Ban glasses start at $350, while Apple Vision Pro is valued at around $3,500. This move by Snap is seen as an important, albeit expensive, attempt to integrate AR technologies into daily life.