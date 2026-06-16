Xbox Consoles May Soon Be Available via Installment Plans

Xbox, Microsoft's gaming division, is working on implementing entirely new and radical business models for selling its products. According to recent leaks, the company plans to introduce an installment system for consoles. This step could serve not only to increase sales volume but also to compensate for the high price of next-generation devices. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The publication ixbt.com reports that the phrase "Buy Now, Pay Later" was found within the source code of the official Xbox website. While official details have not yet been announced, experts view this as a form of classic installment payment or preferential lending. Through this system, users will be able to acquire expensive hardware immediately and pay for its value over a certain period.

Next-Gen Consoles and the Pricing Issue

The emergence of this news is not accidental. According to previous leaks, the next-generation consoles, expected to be named Xbox Helix, are predicted to be very expensive. Some sources indicated that the price of this device could reach between 1,500 and 2,000 dollars. Under such high pricing, an installment system will become a key tool for the company to attract a wider audience.

Currently, this offer is mentioned in connection with major financial services such as PayPal and Klarna. This means that instead of creating its own banking system, Microsoft prefers to partner with globally recognized payment systems. However, it remains unknown in which regions and from when this service will be available.

Changes in Company Strategy

News surrounding Xbox is not limited to payment systems. In recent days, rumors have also surged that Microsoft may turn its gaming division into an independent company in the future. This indicates serious changes occurring in the corporation's overall strategy.

Additionally, it is said that Microsoft is planning to close or sell several game studios simultaneously. Such optimization efforts may be aimed at increasing the company's financial efficiency. This news is also important for Uzbek gamers, as the expansion of international payment systems could spur the popularity of licensed devices in the local market.

In conclusion, Xbox is launching new financial tools to maintain its ecosystem and achieve a competitive advantage. If the installment system is successfully implemented, it could completely change the traditional rules of trade in the console market.