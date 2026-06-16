Google Introduces Android 17: Revolution in Gemini and Multitasking

Google has officially announced the final version of its next operating system — Android 17. Simultaneously, Wear OS 7 for smartwatches was also introduced. The updates will first be available to Pixel device owners, aiming not only for interface changes but also to take AI capabilities to a new level. This step is part of Google's strategy to maintain leadership in the AI race against Apple. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

The most significant aspect of Android 17 is the deep integration of the Gemini AI model into the system. Specifically, using the Lyria 3 model, users will be able to create music based on text commands or images. Additionally, the Gemini Omni multimodal model allows for editing videos directly during the communication process. According to ixbt.com, the speech-to-speech translation function based on AudioLM technology has been significantly improved on Pixel 10a devices.

Multitasking and New Interface Capabilities

There are also important changes in the system's appearance. The newly introduced "Bubble bar" allows users to quickly switch between apps and organize them. This creates convenience especially for those working with several programs simultaneously. For social media active users, a function to record the selfie camera and screen image at the same time has been added, making it easier to prepare reaction videos for TikTok or Instagram.

There is also an unexpected update regarding cross-device connectivity: Android Quick Share is now compatible with Apple's AirDrop technology. This enables cross-platform file sharing even on older models like Pixel 8a and 9a. Additionally, users will be able to leave personalized voice messages for situations where they cannot respond.

Security and Smartwatches

With the Wear OS 7 update, smartwatches have become smarter. Now, if Pixel Watch detects a car accident, a fall, or cardiac arrest, it automatically sends a notification to emergency services and relatives. Furthermore, the watches now work more efficiently with Google's future AI glasses and other smart accessories.

The following updates have been introduced in the field of security:

A function to mark a device as "lost" in the Find Hub section;

Live Threat Detection — a real-time threat detection system;

The ability to restrict content via PIN code for parental control without linking to a Google account.

There is also a special update for gaming enthusiasts: a new gaming mode for foldables has been introduced. In this mode, the screen is split 50/50, and the bottom part turns into a dynamic gamepad. Such changes are turning Android 17 not just into an operating system, but into a flexible ecosystem adapted to the user's daily needs.