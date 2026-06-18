Elon Musk's Company Launches Next-Gen Prufrock MB2 Boring Machine

·26·Technology
Elon Musk's Company Launches Next-Gen Prufrock MB2 Boring Machine

The Boring Company, founded by Elon Musk, has officially commissioned its latest and most advanced Prufrock MB2 tunnel boring machine. The technology has begun operations in Nashville, USA, and is expected to fundamentally increase the speed of underground transport system construction. The next-generation device differs significantly from previous versions not only in power but also in its operating principle. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the company's official page on the X social network, the Prufrock MB2 has successfully passed all tests. It was confirmed that the device is capable of operating at a speed of 11 rotations per minute. Experts note that all experience and errors from the previous MB1 model were taken into account in the creation of this machine, allowing for a several-fold increase in efficiency.

Moving away from traditional methods

Traditional tunnel boring machines operate in a cyclic mode: after digging approximately one and a half meters, they stop to install concrete blocks to reinforce the tunnel walls. These pauses are the main factor slowing down the construction process and increasing costs. The Prufrock MB2, however, reinforces the walls simultaneously while digging the soil, ensuring a continuous process.

Another important aspect is that this device does not require the digging of special launch shafts. The machine is brought to the site on a regular truck, directed into the ground at the required angle, and can start working within 24 hours. Once the work is complete, it emerges independently to the surface and is moved to the next destination via trailer. This eliminates the need for expensive cranes and complex engineering preparations.

Fully electrified and remotely controlled

The Boring Company's technology is also environmentally advanced. The Prufrock MB2 is fully electric, which prevents the accumulation of harmful emissions inside the tunnel. Most importantly, there is no need for people to be inside the tunnel while the machine is operating. The entire process is controlled remotely from a surface control center.

According to ixbt.com, the city of Nashville will serve as a unique testing ground for a city-wide tunnel network. The company's main goal is to present underground transport as a real alternative to surface roads to solve traffic congestion problems in large megapolises. According to the plan, an even more advanced Prufrock MB3 model will also be commissioned in August.

Elon MuskThe Boring CompanyTechnologyPrufrockInnovation
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