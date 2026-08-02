Tottenham make move for Victor Osimhen transfer

·210·Sport
Tottenham make move for Victor Osimhen transfer

London club Tottenham are keeping up their activity in the summer transfer window, taking a serious step to sign Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen. According to CaughtOffside, the North Londoners have officially received the green light to begin negotiations for the Nigerian goalscorer, with the transfer expected to solve the team's main issues in the attacking line. Goal.com reports this.

According to reports, the Tottenham board is preparing an offer between £50 million and £55 million for the player. However, the Turkish club is demanding around £65 million for their star. No issues are expected regarding personal terms, as the player himself has expressed readiness to join Roberto De Zerbi's project.

Transfer market and squad reinforcement

The battle for Osimhen — whom Nigeria national team head coach Eric Chelle described as the "best striker in the world" — unfolds against the backdrop of Tottenham's massive spending already undertaken in the summer transfer window. In the current window, the club has spent over £230 million on new players.

During these transfers, players such as Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes, and Jan Paul van Hecke joined the team. Nevertheless, the club management remains firm on further strengthening the attacking line before the transfer window closes.

Richarlison's future uncertain

One of the reasons for the need for a striker is the uncertainty surrounding Richarlison's future. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi admitted that it is currently unknown whether the Brazilian forward will stay at the club.

"I respect both his skills as a footballer and his human qualities. His attitude is commendable," De Zerbi said. "However, ultimately we must respect his wishes. Sometimes he says he wants to stay, and sometimes he wants to leave, which I cannot fully understand."

The coach praised Richarlison's performance last season and his hard work in training. If the player decides to leave, finding a suitable replacement remains an important task for the club.

TottenhamVictor OsimhenPremier LeagueTransfersGalatasaray
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